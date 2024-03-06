Record-smashing heat in the world’s oceans, explained

NEW YORK – A surge in the temperature of the world’s oceans is continuing into 2024. What’s behind the unprecedented readings, and what do they mean for people, wildlife and the wider climate?

1. Just how high are these temperatures?

Alarmingly high. Since early May of 2023, the average global sea surface temperature – excluding waters around the poles – has been at record seasonal highs every day, in data that goes back to 1979. It hit a new record in February, surpassing August’s peak. It generally tops out in March, the end of summer in the Southern Hemisphere, which contains the most ocean.

Historical records indicate that waters have been much warmer millions of years ago – although being accurate about what was happening in the distant past can be tricky.

2. Why are the oceans getting warmer?

The main long-term cause is the continuing increase in concentrations of greenhouse gases. More than 90 per cent of the extra heat in the planet’s climate system that’s caused by human-made global warming is in the ocean. Since the 1980s, ocean waters have absorbed roughly a quarter of our carbon dioxide pollution. The start of the El Niño phenomenon in 2023 also contributed to warmer waters, but doesn’t explain the whole thing.

Slowing wind speeds have also been discussed by experts: This impacts both the mixing of ocean waters and the amount of Saharan dust drifting over the North Atlantic, which typically protects the waters below from solar radiation.

A four-year-old environmental rule known as IMO 2020 aimed at slashing ships’ sulphur emissions has also been discussed as a contributing factor to warming seas. Sulphur emissions are generally known to have a cooling effect by making clouds brighter and reflecting sunlight – but clarifying the relationship with ocean temperatures can be tricky.

3. What do warmer waters mean for wildlife and the fishing industry?

Because fish regulate their body temperatures by adjusting their latitude and depth in the ocean, warmer waters are pushing many populations – like mackerel – toward the earth’s poles or deeper waters.

Some locations are likely to benefit, with high-latitude areas potentially seeing a 30 per cent - 70 per cent increase in commercially valuable species. In the Mediterranean, the arrival of rabbit fish and lionfish in significant numbers is considered invasive, with knock-on impacts for fishermen and the local ecosystem. Warmer temperatures have also been linked to the rise of marine bacteria called Vibrio, which can cause vibriosis in humans, bringing symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting, fever and, in some cases, death.

Continued absorption of CO2 by the ocean also makes it more acidic, making it harder for many creatures to maintain their shells and skeletons. And warmer water contains less oxygen – restricting supply for marine life and contributing to rising sea levels through thermal expansion.

One of the most memorable high-water-temperature occurrences was The Blob, a massive marine heat wave that developed off the west coast of North America in the mid 2010s. The event was linked to changing salmon migration routes, seabird die-offs, starved California sea lion pups washing up on beaches and the shutdown of crab fisheries worth millions of dollars.

Warmer ocean – and air – temperatures are generally expected to reduce sea ice worldwide. That isn’t just bad news for Emperor penguins: it’s feared melting ice will help weaken what’s known as the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, or Amoc – a system of currents, including the Gulf Stream, that plays a crucial role in regulating the planet’s climate.

While a shutdown of Amoc this century is considered unlikely, at least one study estimates a collapse around mid-century. Another said Europe’s climate would be greatly affected by a collapse, with several cities seeing temperature drops of 5 deg C - 15 deg C.