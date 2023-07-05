Record number of sunspots spark concerns of disruptions to life on Earth

A total of 163 sunspots were observed in June, breaking a monthly record that lasted for more than 20 years, say scientists.

The unusually high number of sunspots – the highest recorded since September 2002 – has sparked concerns of severe space weather events in the months and years ahead.

Space weather phenomena can impact our daily lives in many ways – from power and flight disruptions to radio blackouts.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said the 163 sunspots observed in June was twice the number forecast for the period.

Scientists say the number of sunspots is important because it determines the extent to which the sun impacts space weather.

The higher the number of sunspots, the higher the chance of phenomena such as solar flares that could trigger radio blackouts, ground flights and disrupt power grids.

On the bright side, the flares could also reveal stunning auroras – natural light displays in the sky.

The solar cycle is an 11-year ebb and flow of the sun’s activity.

Solar cycles vary in intensity, and the activity of the current cycle, which began in 2019, is heading towards what is called a solar maximum – the period of greatest solar activity, indicated by numerous sunspots.

And the more active the sun gets, the more likely it is to send charged particles to Earth that could potentially interrupt our infrastructure.

Sunspots form in areas where the sun’s magnetic fields are strong. More sunspots on the surface of our star point to disrupted magnetic activity.