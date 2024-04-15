Record heat rots cocoa beans, threatening Ivory Coast agriculture

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast - Surrounded by cocoa trees and intense heat, Mr Christian Andre Yapi is forced to admit that the precious beans are no longer growing as they should, a major problem for the world’s leading producer.

“The beans are turning black,” and rotting, he tells AFP at his plantation near Agboville, 70km from the economic capital Abidjan.

“They are not growing properly because of the heat.”

The leaves on the trees usually provide shade for the pods, but the sun “is drying them up and they are falling” off the trees, said Mr Yapi.

It is so hot he can work only in the morning, leaving plenty of spare time to dwell on his losses.

“Normally in the ‘off’ season I get up to 1,000kg,” he said, but this year, he expects just 300kg.

The heavy rains in 2023 have given way to high temperatures, particularly between January and March, which have slashed the cocoa crop, which accounts for nearly 45 per cent of global production.

The thermometer climbed to a record 41 deg C at Dimbrokro in central Ivory Coast in February, said Mr Daouda Konate, head of the national weather agency Sodexam.

Normal temperatures for that time of year would be between 35 deg C and 36 deg C, he added.

Ivory Coast has not been alone in battling the hot weather over the region.

In Mali, the town of Kayes, in the south-west, suffocated under 48.5 deg C heat in early April.

Long-lasting and intense periods of heat stress plants, said agronomist Siaka Kone, head of the higher school of agronomy in the Ivorian capital Yamoussoukro.

“The quantities of water available will not be sufficient for proper growth and there will be no blossom. Without flowers... no fruit,” he said.

Soil temperatures increase in line with air temperatures leading to greater water evaporation, noted Mr Kone.

Agriculture represents a quarter of Ivory Coast’s GDP and provides half of all employment.

“This year is different because of El Nino”, a natural weather phenomenon which pushes up the temperature of a large part of the South Pacific, said Mr Konate, recently appointed the first African vice-president of the United Nation’s World Meteorology Organisation.

“Human activity: what we consume and our industry”, only make matters worse, said a geo-economist and environmental activist Nahounou Pierre Lautti Daleba.

Africa has emitted only seven per cent of global greenhouse gases since the mid-19th century, according to the United Nations climate change panel (IPCC), but temperatures have risen 1.4 deg C across Africa against 1.1 deg C globally.

Ivory Coast is aiming to cut emissions by more than 30 per cent and preserve forests after losing 90 per cent since 1960.

According to government forecasts, climate change could lead to annual GDP losses of between 3 and 4.5 per cent up to 2030.

Farmers “are not prepared for heat waves”, which are becoming repetitive, said Mr Daleba.

But there are ways to adapt, said Mr Kone, who recommends water retention projects and not pulling up vegetation which protects against the sun.

Abidjan’s rapid urbanisation, with a surging population of six million, has made it even more difficult to cope with the weather.

“Over the last 10 years, the city of Abidjan has seen an increase in the number and scale of heat waves,” said Felix Houphouet-Boigny university researcher Maimouna Ymba in a Red Cross report.

Combined with human activity, this has created “islands of urban heat” where soil temperatures can rise between five and 10 per cent above the surrounding areas, she added.