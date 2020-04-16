Reactions to Trump's decision on WHO funding

INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION UNDERMINED

China is seriously concerned about the US announcement to suspend funding for the World Health Organisation. The current global epidemic situation is grim. It is at a critical moment. This US decision will weaken WHO's capacities and undermine the international cooperation against the epidemic. We urge the United States to earnestly fulfil their responsibilities and obligations, and support the WHO-led international action against the epidemic.

CHINESE FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESMAN ZHAO LIJIAN

MOVE IS ILL-TIMED

As it is not that time (to look back and assess how all those involved reacted to the crisis), it is also not the time to reduce the resources for the operations of the World Health Organisation or any other humanitarian organisation in the fight against the virus. As I have said before, now is the time for unity and for the international community to work together in solidarity to stop this virus and its shattering consequences.

UNITED NATIONS SECRETARY-GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES

DANGEROUS TO STOP WHO'S EFFORTS

Halting funding for the World Health Organisation during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds. Their work is slowing the spread of Covid-19 and if that work is stopped, no other organisation can replace them. The world needs @WHO now more than ever.

BILLIONAIRE PHILANTHROPIST AND MICROSOFT FOUNDER BILL GATES, on Twitter.

NO UNILATERAL AUTHORITY

In a desperate attempt to deflect blame, President Trump is threatening to violate the same spending laws that brought about his impeachment. The President does not have the unilateral authority to withhold the United States' assessed contribution to the World Health Organisation.

DEMOCRATIC HOUSE APPROPRIATIONS COMMITTEE SPOKESMAN EVAN HOLLANDER

U.N. SHOULD BE STRENGTHENED

Apportioning blame doesn't help. The virus knows no borders. We have to work closely together against #COVID19. One of the best investments is to strengthen the @UN, especially the under-funded @WHO, for example for developing and distributing tests and vaccines.

GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER HEIKO MAAS, on Twitter.