Reactions to the death of Iran's president in a helicopter crash

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, a hardliner long seen as a potential successor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in a helicopter crash in mountainous terrain near the Azerbaijan border, officials and state media said on Monday.

The helicopter was also carrying Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and six other passengers and crew, all of whom perished.

Here are reactions to the news:

SAUDI ARABIA'S KING SALMAN BIN ABDULAZIZ AND CROWN PRINCE MOHAMMED BIN SALMAN

They offered condolences to the acting head of the executive authority, Mohammad Mokhber, on the death of Ibrahim Raisi, president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and his companions.

MARYAM RAJAVI, PRESIDENT-ELECT OF PARIS-BASED NATIONAL COUNCIL OF RESISTANCE OF IRAN OPPOSITION GROUP, IN A STATEMENT:

"This represents a monumental and irreparable strategic blow to the mullahs’ Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the entire regime, notorious for its executions and massacres."

"It will trigger a series of repercussions and crises within theocratic tyranny, which will spur rebellious youths into action."

"The curse of mothers and those seeking justice for the executed, along with the damnation of the Iranian people and history, mark the legacy of Ebrahim Raisi, the notorious perpetrator of the 1988 massacre of political prisoners."

AFGHANISTAN'S ACTING PRIME MINISTER MULLAH MOHAMMAD HASSAN AKHUND:

"We share in the grief of the Islamic Republic of Iran and its people and extend our condolences to all the families of the victims, the nation, and the government of Iran.

"In these difficult times, we stand alongside the people of Iran and pray for forgiveness for all the victims of this incident and for patience for their families."

CHINA'S FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESPERSON

"President Xi Jinping has already sent a direct message to Iran's first vice president, Mohammad Mokhber."

Xi said President Raisi made important contributions towards Iran's security and stability, and towards "developing the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Iran."

PALESTINIAN PRESIDENT MAHMOUD ABBAS, IN A STATEMENT:

"We extend our sincere condolences and sympathy to the brotherly Iranian people for the passing of the late President Ibrahim Raisi and the Foreign Minister, praying to Almighty God to bestow His vast mercy upon the deceased Iranian President and the others, and to grant patience and solace to their families, affirming the solidarity of the State of Palestine and its people with the Iranian leadership and people in this great affliction."

PAKISTAN PRIME MINISTER SHEHBAZ SHARIF, ON X:

"The great Iranian nation will overcome this tragedy with customary courage.

"Pakistan will observe a day of mourning and the flag will fly at half mast as a mark of respect for President Raisi and his companions and in solidarity with brotherly Iran."

INDIAN PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI ON X:

"Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, president of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered."

"My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow."

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN:

"Seyed Ebrahim Raisi was an outstanding politician whose entire life was devoted to serving the Motherland."

"As a true friend of Russia, he made an invaluable personal contribution to the development of good neighbourly relations between our countries and made great efforts to bring them to the level of strategic partnership."

OPEC SECRETARY GENERAL HE HAITHAM AL GHAIS:

“In these difficult times, on behalf of myself and all the staff at the OPEC Secretariat, I extend my condolences and sympathy to the esteemed leadership and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the families of HE President Raisi and other officials.”

TURKISH PRESIDENT TAYYIP ERDOGAN, ON X:

"As a colleague who personally witnessed his efforts for the peace of the Iranian people and our region during his time in power, I remember Mr. Raisi with respect and gratitude."

LEADER OF YEMEN'S HOUTHIS ABDUL MALIK AL-HOUTHI:

"It is with great regret and sorrow that we received the news of the unfortunate incident of the President of the Islamic Republic, Mr. Ibrahim Raisi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Hussein Amir Abdullahian, and their companions."

THE PALESTINIAN IRANIAN-BACKED ISLAMIC JIHAD GROUP:

"The martyrdom of the President and his Foreign Minister is a great loss for the Islamic Republic."

It said his loss was "a great one for the Palestinian people in these difficult circumstances, as they played a prominent and clear role in supporting and assisting the struggle of the Palestinian people."

NECHIRVAN BARZANI, PRESIDENT OF THE IRAQI KURDISTAN REGION:

"The passing of President Raisi is an immense tragedy and a profound loss for the Islamic Republic of Iran, its people, and its friends."

"Nevertheless, we have faith that the noble people of Iran and the Islamic Republic will overcome this immense loss. May God Almighty provide assistance and protection to all, and may the memory of the departed be blessed."

ARAB LEAGUE CHIEF AHMED ABOUL GHEIT, IN A STATEMENT:

"We pray to God to shower them with mercy and forgiveness and to inspire their families with patience and solace."

SUDAN'S SOVEREIGN COUNCIL HEAD ABDEL FATTAH AL-BURHAN, IN A STATEMENT:

"While the President of the Sovereign Council extends his sincere condolences and sympathy to the friendly Iranian people, he prays to God Almighty that he may have mercy on the President and his companions, and grant their families patience and solace, expressing the solidarity of the Government of Sudan and its people with the leadership and the Iranian people in this great loss."

MALAYSIAN PRIME MINISTER ANWAR IBRAHIM, ON FACEBOOK:

President Raisi "exemplified a deep commitment to the welfare of his people and the dignity of his nation, which represents a proud and rich civilisation rooted in the principles of Islam."

"His dedication to justice, peace, and the uplift of the ummah was truly inspiring."

ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER GEORGIA MELONI ON BROADCASTER CHANNEL 5 TELEVISION:

"I see in these hours that the Iranian authorities are crediting the thesis of the accident and not conspiracy theories."

"I do not see any changes in the internal order in Iran, we are in constant contact with our European and G7 allies because we are talking about an incident that is part of a particularly complex regional framework.

"I hope that the future Iranian leadership wants to commit itself to the stabilisation and pacification of the region."

CHARLES MICHEL, PRESIDENT OF THE EUROPEAN COUNCIL, ON X:

"The European Union expresses its sincere condolences for the death of President Raisi and Foreign Minister Abdollahian, as well as other members of their delegation and crew in a helicopter accident. Our thoughts go to the families."

JAPAN'S GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON YOSHIMASA HAYASHI:

Japan expresses its deepest condolences to the government and people of Iran over the death of President Raisi and the foreign minister.

VENEZUELAN PRESIDENT NICOLAS MADURO, ON X:

"...Deeply saddened to have to say goodbye to an exemplary person, an extraordinary leader of the world as our brother Ebrahim is, and will always be, an excellent human being, defender of the sovereignty of his people and unconditional friend of our country."

"From Bolivarian lands, we express our deepest condolences to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and wish for divine consolation for such a sensitive loss."

EGYPTIAN PRESIDENT ABDEL FATTAH EL-SISI:

"The president of the Arab Republic of Egypt ... prays that the deceased Iranian President and the departed may rest in God Almighty's mercy, and grant their families patience and solace, expressing the solidarity of the Arab Republic of Egypt with the Iranian leadership and people in this terrible incident."

LEBANON'S IRAN-BACKED HEZBOLLAH GROUP, IN A STATEMENT:

It praised the struggle of the martyrs in defending the causes of the nation and their service to Iran, calling on God to bless them with his mercy, to protect Khamenei, and to grant Iran the ability to overcome the ordeal with patience and determination.

SRI LANKA PRESIDENT RANIL WICKREMESINGHE, ON X:

"I express my deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to the bereaved families, the government and the people of Iran. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of President Raisi and his entourage."

JORDAN'S KING ABDULLAH, ON X:

"My deepest condolences to the brothers, leadership, government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the death of Brother President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Brother Hossein Amir Abdullahian and those accompanying them, may God have mercy on them all."

"We stand in solidarity with our brothers in Iran in this difficult circumstance"

UAE PRIME MINISTER SHEIKH MOHAMMED BIN RASHID AL-MAKTOUM:

"Our hearts are with you in this difficult time. Our prayers are that God will cover them with His vast mercy and dwell them in His spacious Paradise."

SYRIAN PRESIDENT BASHAR AL-ASSAD, IN A STATEMENT:

Assad affirmed Syria's solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran and the families of the dead.

Assad added that Syria had worked with the late president to ensure strategic ties between Syria and Iran remained prosperous, recalling Raisi's important visit to Syria as part of enhancing ties for the benefit of both nations.

IRAQ PRIME MINISTER MOHAMMED SHIA AL-SUDANI, IN A STATEMENT:

"We extend our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, Ali Khamenei, and to the nation of Iran, its government and people.

"We express our solidarity with the brotherly Iranian people and the officials of the Islamic Republic during this painful tragedy."

HAMAS STATEMENT:

The statement conveyed Hamas' "deepest condolences...for "this immense loss."

It praised the deceased Iranian leaders for supporting the Palestinian cause and resistance against Israel and expressed confidence that Iran's "deep-rooted institutions" will enable it to overcome "the repercussions of this great loss."

QATAR'S EMIR SHEIKH TAMIN BIN HAMAD AL-THANI, ON X:

"Sincere condolences to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran...asking God Almighty for mercy and forgiveness for them and for their families with patience and solace.

"We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return." REUTERS