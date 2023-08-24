Reaction to Japan's release of water from Fukushima nuclear plant

The tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is seen from Namie Town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan August 24, 2023, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Updated
33 sec ago
Published
29 min ago

Here are reactions to Japan's release of treated radioactive water from its destroyed Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant on Thursday.

CHINA'S FOREIGN MINISTRY:

"The disposal of contaminated water in Fukushima is a major nuclear safety issue with cross-border implications, and is by no means a private matter for Japan alone.

"Since the peaceful use of nuclear energy by mankind, there has been no precedent for man-made discharge of water polluted by nuclear accidents into the ocean, and there is no accepted disposal standard.

"The government of Japan has not proved the legitimacy of the decision to discharge the sea, the long-term reliability of the clean-up device for the contaminated water, the true accuracy of the data on the contaminated water, the harmlessness of the marine environment and human health, the completeness and effectiveness of the monitoring programme, and the full consultation with stakeholders."

HAN DUCK-SOO, PRIME MINISTER, SOUTH KOREA:

"What's important now is whether Japan, as it promised to the international community, strictly follows the scientific standards and transparently provides information.

"Today, our government expects and urges the Japanese government to transparently and responsibly disclose information during the release process that will continue for the next 30 years."

MARK BROWN, PRIME MINISTER OF COOK ISLANDS AND CHAIRMAN OF THE PACIFIC ISLANDS BLOC*:

"I believe that the discharge meets international safety standards," he said, adding that the region may not agree on the "complex" issue.

"This is a demanding situation for all of us, and we need to assess the science."

* Comments made prior to initial water release REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top