Ratings firms struggle to quantify climate risks in bond market

MIAMI – With 46 straight days of 37 deg C heat and coastal waters approaching hot tub temperatures, Miami can seem like a clear example of the costs of a warming world. But analysts at S&P Global are not sweating it.

They recently upgraded Miami’s credit rating, citing a robust tax base and labour market.

The city’s “elevated” environmental risks, S&P says, are offset by mitigation projects such as those designed to counter rising sea levels.

As the world reels from the mounting impact of heatwaves, droughts and fiercer storms, there is growing concern that credit rating analysts are misreading climate risks in the US$133 trillion (S$177 trillion) global bond market, to the detriment of creditors and borrowers alike.

Research by the European Central Bank (ECB) shows that even when climate variables are statistically significant, they play only a marginal role in influencing sovereign ratings.

And a study conducted by a US Federal Reserve economist indicates that extreme weather events may end up restricting some governments’ ability to issue debt.

Climate change has “yet to be hardwired into the methodology” currently used by the biggest ratings companies, said Dr Moritz Kraemer, who oversaw S&P Global’s sovereign debt ratings until 2018 and is now head of research at Germany’s LBBW Bank.

It has been only 15 years since S&P, Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings famously misjudged the sub-prime mortgage market that triggered the 2008 financial meltdown. Now, they are under fire for potentially underestimating potential climate losses in a rating system more tuned to the near term.

S&P, Moody’s and Fitch say they do account for climate risks, though it is not an easy calculation.

Since the start of 2022, S&P has published five climate-related ratings actions on non-financial companies.

It says climate regulations have yet to bite and most companies’ net-zero spending is not big enough to affect financials or ratings.

S&P Global said it evaluates the impact of environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) credit factors for its debt ratings.

These factors include climate transition and physical risks, health and safety, and risk management.

They can impact a rating if they are deemed to be material to creditworthiness and if S&P can measure their impact with enough certainty, according to a company spokesman.

At Fitch, climate change and other environmental risks have affected about 6 per cent of its ratings, though it expects that to change within the decade.

Some 20 per cent of global corporations may face ratings downgrades by 2035 due to climate vulnerabilities, according to Fitch estimates.

Moody’s estimates that sectors facing high or very high environmental credit risk now account for US$4.3 trillion in rated debt, a figure that has doubled since late 2015.

But when the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, a non-profit in Lakewood, Ohio, looked at Moody’s ESG credit scores for 721 companies in high-emitting industries, it found that about 60 per cent of issuers with high credit ratings were highly exposed to environmental risks, including climate change.

A Moody’s spokesman said the company “systematically, consistently and transparently” incorporates credit-relevant ESG factors, including climate risks, into its ratings.

Credit rating companies need to move more swiftly, said Dr Matthew Agarwala, an economist at Cambridge University.

“They’re inching forward, but the icecaps are melting faster,” he said.

Dr Agarwala, his Cambridge colleague Kamiar Mohaddes and Dr Patrycja Klusak of the University of East Anglia have studied the impact of climate change on economic growth and sovereign debt markets.

In a paper due to be published in the journal Management Science, they and other academics map out some of the loss scenarios.

For example, if climate risks were properly calculated under a conservative, low-emissions trajectory, 58 sovereigns would experience “downward pressure” on ratings by 2030.

Chile and India would be among the worst hit.

The affected countries’ annual interest payments would rise by as much as US$67 billion under the moderate scenario, and up to US$203 billion under a more extreme scenario.

Dr Marc Painter, assistant professor of finance at Saint Louis University in Missouri, studied almost 20,000 long-term bond issuances.

He found that a US county facing a 1 per cent increase in climate risk pays an average US$1.7 million more annually in underwriting fees and initial yields, compared with counties unlikely to be affected by climate change.

That additional US$1.7 million “implies a county with higher sea level rise risk will spend 5 per cent more to issue their bonds”, Dr Painter said.