Rare pink diamond may be the largest found in last 300 years

SYDNEY (BLOOMBERG) - A rare pink diamond found in Angola may be the largest recovered in the last three centuries, according to Australian miner Lucapa Diamond.

The 170-carat stone from the Lulo alluvial mine has been named the "Lulo Rose", the company and its partners, mining firm Endiama and private company Rosas and Petalas, said in an exchange filing on Wednesday (July 27).

It will be sold through an international tender conducted by Angolan state-owned diamond trading firm Sodiam.

Fancy coloured diamonds, which are rarer than colourless ones, have fetched record-setting prices in recent years.

The De Beers' Cullinan blue diamond was auctioned for about US$57.5 million (S$79.8 million) at Sotheby's in Hong Kong in April.

