Ramping up testing for coronavirus: How various economies approach it

Around the world, efforts in testing for the coronavirus have come under scrutiny, as the global number of confirmed cases continues to rise. The Straits Times' correspondents look at how various economies approach the matter.

China bumping up coronavirus test kit production, for local and global use



Testing can identify asymptomatic carriers, who number in the thousands or possibly more. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



From the early days when an acute shortage of test kits left scores of people in Wuhan undiagnosed, China has dramatically ramped up the production of these supplies to meet both domestic and global demand.

Last week, e-commerce giants JD.com and Alibaba's Tmall both began offering customers the option of booking an appointment at designated laboratories to take a nucleic acid test for 258 yuan (S$52).

The authorities here are keeping up with Covid-19 testing even as the number of infections has fallen dramatically in China.

Taiwan doing more screening, to avoid new coronavirus outbreak



Pupils eating lunch at their desks with plastic partitions put up as a preventive measure against the coronavirus at an elementary school in Taipei yesterday. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



With just over 420 confirmed cases and six deaths as of Tuesday, the load has not been significant on the more than 480 hospitals in Taiwan.

This has meant fewer patients for each medical worker, resulting in better treatment and controls to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Unlike South Korea and Italy, where cases spiked quickly, the island has not needed lockdown measures. Mass testing has been ruled out for the time being, a decision Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Centre (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung on Tuesday said is backed by the low rate of infection.

Japan's low test rates resulted in wider spread of coronavirus



A demonstration of a drive-through swab test for the coronavirus in Fujisawa, Tokyo, on April 27, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



Japan has been criticised for testing people only at a fraction of its capacity, a strategy that has proven ineffective amid growing community contagion with no clear links of transmission.

Still, there are complex reasons behind the initial reluctance to conduct more polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, said Japan Medical Association president Yoshitake Yokokura.

First, the testing capacity had been limited to only about 2,000 a day, a figure that has since risen to about 15,000. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday that he wants capacity to be raised further to 20,000 cases a day.

South Korea's early action to boost production of kits helped curb coronavirus spread



South Korea's massive testing capability has been widely lauded for containing the virus and helped the country flatten the infection curve in just two months. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



As soon as the genetic sequence of the coronavirus was revealed in mid-January, biotech firms in South Korea started developing diagnostic kits for the new virus.

On Feb 4, two weeks after the first case in South Korea emerged, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety gave emergency approval for Kogene Biotech to manufacture the country's first Covid-19 test kit.

The 12-month approval process was cut to just one week, after painful lessons from the Middle East respiratory syndrome (Mers) outbreak in 2015 - which killed 38 of 186 infected people in South Korea - led to a change in the law to allow emergency approval during a crisis.

More coronavirus cases in Indonesia likely to be detected as more tests are conducted



A medical worker taking a blood sample from a child in Banda Aceh, as part of mass testing for the coronavirus. Indonesia has been hampered by a shortage of testing equipment and the chemicals needed for them, as well as specialists required to conduct the tests, noted University of Indonesia epidemiologist Pandu Riono. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



The number of detected coronavirus infections in Indonesia could rise dramatically as more tests are conducted.

Local officials are worried as data from the country's 34 provinces showed more than 2,200 Indonesians died of Covid-19 symptoms, but they were not recorded as victims of the disease.

The proportion of people being tested is now 318 per million - an improvement over the 36 per million which made Indonesia the fourth-worst in testing rate among countries with a population of 50 million and above, according to pandemic data site Worldometer.

India gunning for self-reliance and cheaper kits amid rise in asymptomatic coronavirus cases



Residents of a slum lining up to get groceries distributed on the banks of the Yamuna river in New Delhi yesterday, amid a nationwide lockdown. India is aiming for 40,000 Covid-19 tests a day. PHOTO: REUTERS



In January, when a laboratory in China shared the first genome coronavirus sequence, Mr Sankarapandian Selvaraj started work on an indigenous test kit in the southern city of Chennai in India, which that month recorded its first virus case.

His firm, Helini Biomolecules, had a kit ready by March, by which time a stringent lockdown was in place, making it difficult to send the diagnostic test for government validation.

It was only in mid-April that the firm, along with a few others, was given permission to make real-time polymerase chain reaction test kits that can produce results in six to eight hours. The kits rely on molecular tests for Covid-19 using nasal and throat swabs.

Donald Trump mobilises private sector to spur coronavirus tests



US President Donald Trump participates in a roundtable with industry executives at the White House on April 29, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



President Donald Trump on Monday put a string of top private industry executives on the microphone at the Rose Garden at the White House, to pledge dramatically ramped-up testing for Covid-19, seen as critical to a sustainable return to business.

The announcement came as several states cautiously began to allow some suspended activities to resume, even as the United States the very next day surpassed one million infections. The coronavirus has killed more than 59,000 people in the country.

Testing has been the country's Achilles heel, with the first batch of faulty tests causing the US to lose an entire month in terms of surveillance for Covid-19.

Singapore in a good position to do mass Covid-19 testing, say experts





Dr Ong Siew Hwa of Acumen Research Laboratories says collaboration among private and public institutions can help with prohibitive overheads when it comes to growing Singapore's Covid-19 testing capabilities. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



Singapore has the capability to do tens of thousands of Covid-19 tests daily, industry players said, noting that increased testing could be a key enabler for the country as it looks to gradually lift the circuit breaker measures.

"We are in a good position to do mass testing," Dr Ong Siew Hwa, director and chief scientist of home-grown biotech firm Acumen Research Laboratories (ARL), told The Straits Times.

Currently, the country can do more than 8,000 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests a day, up from 2,900 at the start of this month.

