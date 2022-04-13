Raising a stink over gas tank graveyard

An aerial view taken last week of Mexico City's former 18 de Marzo refinery, where disused liquefied petroleum gas cylinders can be seen.

Thousands of cylinders in bad condition have ended up in the former refinery, which belongs to state-owned oil giant Pemex.

Residents of the districts of Azcapotzalco and Miguel Hidalgo have demanded that the authorities remove them due to the danger and environmental problems they entail.

Liquefied petroleum gas is odourless and comprises mainly butane and propane. For it to be detected, mercaptan - which gives off a nauseating smell - is added.

On Mexico's National Commission for the Efficient Use of Energy's website, it states that although "the gases produced by its combustion are not toxic or carcinogenic", a leak can cause a build-up that "can be explosive and can suffocate people in small spaces".

State firm Gas Bienestar, which was set up last year to expand competition in the sector, offered to exchange old or damaged cylinders free of charge for new ones, with the disused tanks stored at the old refinery.

In January, the Mexico City authorities said in a statement that Pemex was in the process of removing the cylinders.

SEND US YOUR PICTURE

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us? The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.