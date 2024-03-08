‘Rainbow Catholics’: Mexican church welcomes LGBTQ community

MEXICO CITY - As a teenager, Mr Victor Rodriguez felt excluded from his religion for being gay, but now he is welcome at inclusive masses in a Mexico City church, where same-sex couples have also begun receiving blessings with the Pope’s endorsement.

Speaking during the sermon, the 39-year-old said that when he was younger he was pressured to leave the seminary because of his homosexuality.

Accompanied by his husband, he asked the congregation to pray for people who reject them: “For the priest who took me out of the Church for being the way I am.”

The inclusive masses at the majestic Sagrada Familia in Mexico City’s Roma district have taken on added significance following the Catholic Church’s approval in December 2023 of blessings for same-sex couples.

In January 2024, the first two such blessings were given in the Sagrada Familia after the inclusive mass.

“It was a miracle from God. We’re very Catholic. I never thought that a church would accept me with my partner, my sexuality,” said Mr Arturo Manjarrez, accompanied by his husband Carlos Sanchez.

Mexico City approved same-sex marriage in 2010, becoming a pioneer in Latin America.

Twelve years later the Supreme Court legalised it throughout the Catholic-majority country.

Jesuit priest Gonzalo Rosas has worked with the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer) community for more than a decade, officiating a monthly inclusive service at the Sagrada Familia that is now replicated in three churches in the capital.

When he arrived at the church in 2013, he “found a lot of sexual diversity”, said the 68-year-old priest, who uses inclusive language in his sermons.

“I looked for organisations, young people to talk to. They told me ‘father, the church excludes us’... I invited them to see what path we could take together and the idea of a mass arose,” he said.