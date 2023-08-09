Railways and roads threaten pledges to save Amazon rainforest

BELEM, Para - Plans for new railways, roads, dams and oil drilling in the Amazon are raising fears about further damage to the rainforest, even as regional leaders hold a summit in Brazil seeking to end deforestation.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was hosting heads of other Amazon nations at two-day talks ending on Wednesday in the city of Belem to safeguard the forest, encourage sustainable use and stem biodiversity losses.

Indigenous peoples and environmental activists say a raft of major infrastructure projects is at odds with Mr Lula’s goal of ending deforestation in the world’s largest tropical rainforest by 2030.

“It is a bomb of environmental destruction in Indigenous territories,” Ms Telma Monteiro, from the Association of Threatened Peoples, said of a planned railway in the Amazon to help grain exports.

In June, Brazil’s Supreme Court allowed the government to proceed with studies and administrative processes for the R$25 billion (S$6.9 billion) 933km Ferrograo railway.

Researchers say the railway, due to transport grains from Brazil’s mid-west agriculture powerhouses to an Amazon river port for export, could impact an area bigger than Denmark.

The government says the railway would help protect the region overall by reducing heavy traffic on a road on a similar route, and cut use of fossil fuels in trucks.

Mr Tarcisio Feitosa, a prominent environmental activist, said the railway crosses a region marked by “land tenure chaos”, making it especially vulnerable to land-grabbing, closely connected to deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon.

Sexual violence and exploitation, commonly associated with large infrastructure projects in Brazil’s Amazon, have not been addressed by the project’s studies, he added during the Amazon Dialogues, a civil society gathering before the summit.

“The law is being overrun, they are not consulting Indigenous populations”, as established by a United Nations convention, said Mr Doto Takak-Ire, a member of Instituto Kabu, an organisation formed by 12 villages of Kayapo people, which would be impacted by the railway.

“Without consultation, there will be no railway”, he said, or else “we will build a village on its path”.

Deforestation is also a major driver of climate change, since trees are a vast natural store of carbon.