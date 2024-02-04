Raging forest fires kill at least 19 in Chile; toll expected to rise

People outside a house destroyed by the blaze, in the coastal tourist city of Vina del Mar, Chile. PHOTO: AFP
Smoke from wildfires in the Vina del Mar hills blankets the sky. PHOTO: REUTERS
Burned houses in Vina del Mar, Chile, following the fires. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
39 sec ago
Published
43 min ago

SANTIAGO - At least 19 people were killed by forest fires in the coastal tourist city of Vina del Mar and the death toll could rise in the coming hours as rescue teams reach more affected areas, Interior Minister Carolina Toha said on Feb 3.

Black smoke billowed into the sky over many parts of the Valparaiso region, home to nearly one million inhabitants in central Chile, while firefighters using helicopters and trucks struggled to quell the flames in the area.

Throughout the country there were 92 active fires, leaving more than 43,000 hectares affected by the incident, Interior Minister Ms Toha said.

"The report of fatalities is very provisional," Ms Toha said. "We have reports from other places where there are indications that there may be more people dead but we do not have confirmation on the ground."

Wildfires are not uncommon in Chile over summer months and 2023, on the back of a record heat wave, some 27 people died and more than 400,000 hectares were affected.

"The area with fires today is much smaller than last year (but) at this time the number of hectares affected is multiplying very rapidly," Ms Toha said.

From Feb 2 to Feb 3, the hectares impacted by the wildfires increased from 30,000 to 43,000.

Ms Toha said that the authorities' greatest concern was that some of the active fires were developing very close to urban areas "with the very high potential to affect people, homes and facilities". REUTERS

Burned houses in Vina del Mar, Chile, following the fires. PHOTO: REUTERS
More On This Topic
Heat and wildfire smoke even more harmful when combined, study finds
How scientists link climate change to worse heatwaves, droughts, wildfires and floods

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top