Raging forest fires kill at least 19 in Chile; toll expected to rise

SANTIAGO - At least 19 people were killed by forest fires in the coastal tourist city of Vina del Mar and the death toll could rise in the coming hours as rescue teams reach more affected areas, Interior Minister Carolina Toha said on Feb 3.

Black smoke billowed into the sky over many parts of the Valparaiso region, home to nearly one million inhabitants in central Chile, while firefighters using helicopters and trucks struggled to quell the flames in the area.

Throughout the country there were 92 active fires, leaving more than 43,000 hectares affected by the incident, Interior Minister Ms Toha said.

"The report of fatalities is very provisional," Ms Toha said. "We have reports from other places where there are indications that there may be more people dead but we do not have confirmation on the ground."

Wildfires are not uncommon in Chile over summer months and 2023, on the back of a record heat wave, some 27 people died and more than 400,000 hectares were affected.