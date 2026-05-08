Straitstimes.com header logo

Raging fire at Mexico fairground kills five, authorities say

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Authorities do not know yet what caused the fire at Parque Tabasco in Villahermosa, Tabasco state, Mexico.

Authorities do not know yet what caused the fire at Parque Tabasco in Villahermosa, Tabasco state, Mexico.

PHOTOS: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge
  • A massive fire at a Villahermosa fairground on May 7 killed at least five people during a concert.
  • The fire is now under control, but its cause is unknown. Authorities began investigations, and an economic recovery programme is planned.
  • Tabasco governor Javier May offered condolences for victims, including fair exhibitors, and support for affected merchants and businesses.

AI generated

MEXICO CITY - At least five people died in a fire at a fairground in the southeastern Mexican city of Villahermosa on May 7, authorities said, after the massive blaze broke out during a concert attended by thousands.

Authorities do not know what caused the fire, which erupted early on the morning of May 7 and is now under control, Civil Protection officials said.

Media outlets and social media users shared images showing dozens of people fleeing the scene as a column of black smoke enveloped the sky.

Tabasco state governor Javier May expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, who he said included fair exhibitors unable to leave the premises in time.

Mr May added in a message on X that investigations have begun to determine the fire’s cause and announced an economic recovery programme for affected merchants and businesses. REUTERS

More on this topic
Five dead in fire at shopping centre west of Tehran, Iranian media says
SMRT bus catches fire near Woodgrove Primary School in Woodlands; no injuries reported
See more on

Mexico

Fires

People

Social media

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.