Raging fire at Mexico fairground kills five, authorities say

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Authorities do not know yet what caused the fire at Parque Tabasco in Villahermosa, Tabasco state, Mexico.

MEXICO CITY - At least five people died in a fire at a fairground in the southeastern Mexican city of Villahermosa on May 7, authorities said, after the massive blaze broke out during a concert attended by thousands.

Authorities do not know what caused the fire, which erupted early on the morning of May 7 and is now under control, Civil Protection officials said.

Media outlets and social media users shared images showing dozens of people fleeing the scene as a column of black smoke enveloped the sky.

Tabasco state governor Javier May expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, who he said included fair exhibitors unable to leave the premises in time.

Mr May added in a message on X that investigations have begun to determine the fire’s cause and announced an economic recovery programme for affected merchants and businesses. REUTERS