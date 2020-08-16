Race for a vaccine speeds up

BENGALURU • More than 150 vaccines are being developed and tested around the world to stop the coronavirus pandemic, with 28 in human clinical trials, according to the World Health Organisation.

The following list tracks the latest developments from some of the major drugmakers and research institutes that have started human trials for their vaccine candidates.

ASTRAZENECA

The shot, called AZD1222 or ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, is a recombinant viral vector vaccine developed by Britain's Oxford University and licensed to the Swedish-British pharmaceutical company in April.

The European Union has agreed to buy at least 300 million doses, with an option to buy an additional 100 million.

Late-stage trials are under way. The vaccine could be rolled out by the end of the year, although there is no certainty of that, its lead developer said in July.

SINOPHARM GROUP

The China-based company is testing its potential vaccine in the United Arab Emirates in a phase three trial which is expected to recruit 15,000 people.

The candidate triggered robust antibody responses in inoculated people, but it remained unknown if that was sufficient to prevent Covid-19 infection, said the researchers involved.

Sinopharm's chairman told state media last month that a potential vaccine could be ready by the end of this year, with phase three testing expected to be completed in about three months.

PFIZER AND BIONTECH

A vaccine developed by Germany's BioNTech and US pharma giant Pfizer entered phase three last month, with the companies planning to test it on 30,000 young volunteers.

The vaccine produced virus-neutralising antibodies in early-stage trials.

MODERNA

The Massachusetts-based biotech firm has said it is on track to deliver up to one billion doses a year, beginning next year.

Phase three clinical trial of the vaccine, known as mRNA-1273, began in the United States last month.

The White House last Tuesday announced a US$1.5 billion (S$2 billion) deal with Moderna for 100 million doses of its vaccine candidate.

SINOVAC BIOTECH

The Chinese company launched a late-stage human trial last Tuesday that will involve up to 1,620 patients in Indonesia for a vaccine candidate, CoronaVac. It is developing the drug with its Indonesian state-owned peer Bio Farma.

CoronaVac is already undergoing a late-stage trial in Brazil and Sinovac expects to test it in Bangladesh too.

