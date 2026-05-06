Quotes by Ted Turner

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Turner Enterprises Inc. Chairman Ted Turner participates in the \"Ted Turner and T. Boone Pickens on America's Energy Future\" panel at the 2010 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California April 26, 2010. REUTERS/Phil McCarten/File Photo

May 6 - U.S. media mogul Ted Turner, who has died, CNN reported on Wednesday, had an inclination to speak his mind that earned him the nickname "The Mouth of the South." Here are some of his colorful quotes:

* "If I only had a little humility, I'd be perfect."

* "This is America. You can do anything here."

* "The United States has got some of the dumbest people in the world."

* "We won't be signing off until the world ends. We'll be on and we will cover the end of the world, live, and that will be our last event." - At the launch of CNN

* "War has been good to me from a financial standpoint but I don't want to make money that way. I don't want blood money." - During his days with CNN

* "Life is a game. Money is how we keep score."

* "Over a three-year period, I gave away half of what I had. To be honest, my hands shook as I signed it away."

* "That was probably my most unfortunate comment. I apologized for it. I apologized for a lot of things that I've said." - After calling Christianity a "religion for losers."

* "Men should be barred from public office for 100 years in every part of the world... It would be a much kinder, gentler, more intelligently run world. The men have had millions of years where we've been running things. We've screwed it up hopelessly. Let's give it to the women."

* "I know what I'm having 'em put on my tombstone: 'I have nothing more to say.'" REUTERS