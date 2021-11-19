Quake shakes buildings in Guatemala City

GUATEMALA CITY (REUTERS, AFP) - Buildings shook and a tremor was felt in Guatemala City on Thursday (Nov 18), according to a Reuters witness.

Earthquake monitor SkyAlert gave a preliminary report of a 6.0 magnitude earthquake that it said struck between Guatemala and El Salvador.

The quake struck about 45km south of the coastal area of Puerto San Jose, Guatemala, near the border of El Salvador, the United States Geological Survey reported. It said the magnitude was 5.8.

No deaths of major damage was immediately reported.

"The earthquake was reported in various areas of the national territory in all regions," said David de Leon, spokesman for the National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (Conred).