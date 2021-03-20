Quad: Squaring up to China

One week ago, the Quad nations met in their first leader-level summit and emerged with pledges to work together on vaccines, supply chains and technology. China was not mentioned but it looms large both as a threat and an opportunity for all four - the US, Japan, India and Australia. How will the Quad engage China?

COMMITTED TO STABILITY The United States is committed to working with our partners, and all our allies in the region, to achieve stability. U.S. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

CONTINUE TO WORK TOGETHER We will continue to firmly advance our cooperation to achieve ambitious and concrete results. JAPANESE PRIME MINISTER YOSHIHIDE SUGA

A FORCE FOR GLOBAL GOOD Quad has come of age and will remain an important pillar of stability in the Indo-Pacific region… Our agenda today - covering areas like vaccines, climate change and emerging technologies - makes the Quad a force for global good. INDIAN PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI