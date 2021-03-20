One week ago, the Quad nations met in their first leader-level summit and emerged with pledges to work together on vaccines, supply chains and technology. China was not mentioned but it looms large both as a threat and an opportunity for all four - the US, Japan, India and Australia. How will the Quad engage China?
Quad: Squaring up to China
- Published1 hour ago
More
Gift this story
Share gift link below with your friends and family.
They can read the article in full after signing up for a free account.
Share link:
Link Copied!
Link Copied!Copy gift link
Or share via:
The gift link for this subscriber-only article has expired.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
You have reached your limit of subscriber-only articles this month.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
Read and win!
Read 3 articles daily and stand to win ST rewards,
including the ST News Tablet worth $398.
Good job, you've read 3 articles today!
Spin the wheel for ST Read and Win now.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 20, 2021, with the headline 'Quad: Squaring up to China'. Subscribe