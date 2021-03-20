Quad: Squaring up to China

The virtual meeting of (clockwise from top left) US President Joe Biden, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison during the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, as seen at Mr Suga's official residence in Tokyo on March 12.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
One week ago, the Quad nations met in their first leader-level summit and emerged with pledges to work together on vaccines, supply chains and technology. China was not mentioned but it looms large both as a threat and an opportunity for all four - the US, Japan, India and Australia. How will the Quad engage China?

COMMITTED TO STABILITY

The United States is committed to working with our partners, and all our allies in the region, to achieve stability.

U.S. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN
CONTINUE TO WORK TOGETHER

We will continue to firmly advance our cooperation to achieve ambitious and concrete results.

JAPANESE PRIME MINISTER YOSHIHIDE SUGA
A FORCE FOR GLOBAL GOOD

Quad has come of age and will remain an important pillar of stability in the Indo-Pacific region… Our agenda today - covering areas like vaccines, climate change and emerging technologies - makes the Quad a force for global good.

INDIAN PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI
AN ENABLER OF PEACE

It's the Indo-Pacific that'll now shape the destiny of the world in the 21st century. As four leaders of great democracies in Indo-Pacific, let our partnership be an enabler of peace, stability and prosperity and to do so inclusively with many nations in the region.

AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER SCOTT MORRISON

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 20, 2021, with the headline 'Quad: Squaring up to China'.
