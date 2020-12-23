Putin's cool about granting boy's wish

Russian President Vladimir Putin playing hockey with Dmitry Ashchepkov, a nine-year-old boy from Chelyabinsk who had said it was his dream, at the ice rink on Red Square in Moscow yesterday.

The training was conducted by the Olympic champion, three-time world champion hockey player Valery Kolesnikov.

Earlier this month, during a meeting with volunteers and finalists of the Volunteer Of Russia competition, Putin took part in the New Year Tree of Wishes charity campaign, promising to fulfil the dreams of two children.

One was Dmitry's wish - he would like to go ice skating on Red Square and see the President's workplace in the Kremlin.