Straitstimes.com header logo

Putin’s children’s commissioner says six kids to reunite with families in Russia and Ukraine, thanks Melania Trump

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Google Preferred Source badge

MOSCOW, Feb 12 - Russia's presidential commissioner for children's rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, said on Thursday that six more children were being reunited with their families in Russia and Ukraine and credited U.S. First Lady Melania Trump.

One child would return to Russia and five children would be reunited with their families in Ukraine, she added.

The U.S. First Lady wrote to Russian President Vladimir Putin last August about the plight of Ukrainian children separated from their families by the war. Ukraine accuses Russia of abducting thousands of children, which Moscow denies.

Lvova-Belova, in her post on the Telegram messaging app, thanked Melania Trump for her "unwavering commitment and active participation in reuniting children with their families." REUTERS

See more on

Russia

Ukraine

Wars and conflicts

United States

Melania Trump

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.