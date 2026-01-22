Putin to discuss Ukraine peace with US envoys after Trump says deal is reasonably close

Russian President Vladimir Putin (centre) will meet US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner again to discuss Ukraine peace.

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss a possible peace plan for Ukraine with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Moscow on Jan 22 after US President Donald Trump said a deal to end the war was “reasonably close”.

The US has held talks with Russia, and separately with Kyiv and European leaders, on various different drafts of a plan for ending the war in Ukraine, but no deal has yet been reached despite Mr Trump’s repeated promises to clinch one.

Mr Putin, speaking at a Russian Security Council meeting late on Jan 21, said that he would meet Trump special envoy Witkoff and Mr Trump’s son-in-law Kushner in Moscow to “continue dialogue on the Ukrainian settlement” as well as Mr Trump's Board of Peace idea and the possibility of using frozen Russian assets.

At stake is how to end the deadliest war in Europe since World War II, the future of Ukraine, the extent to which European powers are sidelined and whether or not a peace deal brokered by the US will endure.

Mr Trump said of brokering a ceasefire agreement: “I think I can say that we’re reasonably close. We have to get it stopped.”

“I believe they’re at a point now where they can come together and get a deal done. And if they don’t, they’re stupid,” Mr Trump said, referring to Mr Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Last week, Mr Trump told Reuters that Mr Zelensky was the main impediment to reaching an agreement.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 after eight years of fighting in eastern Ukraine, triggering the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the depths of the Cold War.

Ukraine and European leaders say that Russia cannot be allowed to achieve its aims after what they cast as an imperial-style land grab. If Russia wins, European powers say, then it will one day attack NATO. Moscow says such claims are ridiculous and that it has no intention of attacking a NATO member.

Russia says that European leaders are intent on scuttling the peace talks by introducing conditions that they know will be unacceptable to Russia, which took 12 sq km to 17 sq km of Ukrainian territory a day in 2025.

Mr Putin, who has repeatedly said he is open to discussing peace, casts the war as a watershed moment in relations with the West, which he says humiliated Russia after the Soviet Union fell in 1991 by enlarging NATO and encroaching on what he considers Moscow’s sphere of influence. REUTERS