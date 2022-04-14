Putin tells Europe: You still need Russian gas but we're turning east

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday (April 14) that Moscow would work to redirect its energy exports eastward as Europe tries to reduce its reliance on them, adding that European nations would not be able to ditch Russian gas immediately.

Russia supplies around 40 per cent of the EU's natural gas, and western sanctions over what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine have hit its energy exports by complicating the financing and logistics of existing deals.

While the EU debates whether to slap sanctions on Russian gas and oil and member states seek supplies from elsewhere, the Kremlin has been forging closer ties with China, the world's top energy consumer, and other Asian countries.

"The so-called partners from unfriendly countries concede themselves that they won't be able to make do without Russian energy resources, including without natural gas, for example," Mr Putin told a televised government meeting.

"There is no rational replacement (for Russian gas) in Europe now."

Mr Putin also said that Europe, by talking about cutting off energy supplies from Russia, was driving up prices and destabilising the market.

He said Russia, which accounts for around a tenth of global oil production and around a fifth of gas, would need new infrastructure to boost energy supplies to Asia.

He ordered the government to present a plan by June 1 including on "expanding transport infrastructure to countries of Africa, Latin America (and the) Asia Pacific".

He also sought clarity on the possibility of including two pipelines - China-bound Power of Siberia and the far-eastern Sakhalin-Khabarovsk-Vladivostok in Russian unified system of gas supplies.