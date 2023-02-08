Putin’s rumoured girlfriend calls Russia’s media ‘weapon of war’, compares its importance to rifle

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rumoured girlfriend Alina Kabaeva has compared the nation’s state media to a Kalashnikov assault rifle and called it a weapon in a rare speech.

Ms Kabaeva, who chairs Russia’s National Media Group (NMG), was making a rare public speech on Feb 1 at the company’s 15th anniversary, independent Latvia-based news outlet Meduza reported.

According to American online media outlet Insider’s translation of the 33-second video, the former Olympic gymnast said: “(Russian media is) like a military weapon and in its significance is in no way inferior to the Kalashnikov assault rifle.

“And war correspondents know about it. Keep up the good work!”

Dr Alina Polyakova, president and chief executive of the Center for European Policy Analysis, told CNN Ms Kabaeva’s comments reflects that the use of misinformation is part and parcel of how Russia engages with war.

She said: “It’s also about skewing the narrative and skewing the very idea of what’s happening in Russia’s war against Ukraine. This is nothing new, she’s really just reconfirming what has been official Kremlin policy.”

By saying “we need this win”, Ms Kabaeva also suggested that the war against Ukraine is an existential war for Mr Putin and for Russia itself, echoing what many Russians in the country believe to be a war that they have to win, added Dr Polyakova.

Ms Kabaeva, 39, has headed the board of directors of NMG - a pro-Kremlin group of media organisations - since 2014, according to Meduza.

She is one of the most decorated rhythmic gymnasts in Russian history. After taking up the sport at the age of four, she has bagged two Olympic medals, 14 World Championship medals, and 21 European Championship medals.

Ms Kabaeva tested positive for a banned substance in 2001 and was briefly banned from competition, reported NPR.

After retiring from gymnastics in 2007, she served in Russia’s parliament until starting at NMG.