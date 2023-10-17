Public intellectuals protest court decision that paves way for Widodo political dynasty

JAKARTA – Hundreds of prominent Indonesian civil society figures gathered on Tuesday to protest against a controversial decision by the Constitutional Court that they say paves the way for the rise of a political dynasty, and pulls the country back to the era of strongman leader Suharto.

“The reform we initiated and democracy we all have developed in the past 25 years are being betrayed,” said the group – comprising university professors, former anti-graft agency commissioners and lawyers – in a statement.