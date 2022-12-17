Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gateway city

CUSCO, Peru - Around 5,000 tourists have been left stranded in Cusco, the Peruvian gateway city to the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu, due to protests against the ousting of president Pedro Castillo, a local mayor said on Friday.

Cusco international airport, which serves numerous tourist sites in the region, has been closed since Monday when protesters tried to storm the terminal. It is Peru’s third largest airport.

Several major roads in Cusco, the old Inca capital, have also been blocked by protesters.

“There are 5,000 tourists stranded in the city of Cusco, they are in their hotels waiting for flights to restart,” Mr Darwin Baca, mayor of the nearby town of Machu Picchu, told AFP.

The rail service that serves Machu Picchu has been suspended since Tuesday, leaving around 800 tourists stranded in the small town at the foot of the mountain where the Inca citadel stands.

Around 200 mostly American and European tourists have left the town on foot along the train tracks in a bid to reach the town of Ollantaytambo, 30km away, from where they would be able to take a train to Cusco.

“What they fear is getting to Cusco and then not being able to go to their country because this could get worse,” said Mr Baca.

Trouble broke out in Peru last week after Castillo was impeached and arrested following his attempt to dissolve parliament and rule by decree.

Initially detained for seven days, Castillo was on Thursday ordered to spend 18 months in pre-trial detention.