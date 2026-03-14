Protesters in Cuba attack Communist party office in rare dissent over blackouts

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A screenshot from an online video of people protesting in Moron, Cuba.

HAVANA - Anti-government protesters attacked a Communist Party office in northern Cuba early on March 14, a state-run newspaper reported, in a rare outburst of public dissent triggered by worsening blackouts that have been exacerbated by a US oil blockade.

A rally against power cuts and food shortages appeared to begin peacefully in the city of Moron late on March 13 then turned violent in the early hours of the morning on March 14, Invasor newspaper said.

Videos on social media showed a large fire and people throwing rocks through the windows of a building as voices shouted “liberty” in the background.

Reuters was unable to confirm the authenticity of videos that posters said showed the unrest in Moron, a city on Cuba’s northern coast about 400km east of the capital Havana, near the tourist resort of Cayo Coco.

US blockade turns the screw

The United States has tightened the screws on Cuba this year since capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro - Cuba’s most important foreign benefactor - in January.

US President Trump cut off Venezuelan oil shipments to Cuba and threatened to slap tariffs on any country that sells oil to Cuba, piling pressure on the economy already struggling with shortages of food, fuel, electricity and medicine.

Mr Trump has in recent weeks made a series of statements, saying Cuba was on the verge of collapse or eager to make a deal with the US.

Cuba’s government said on March 13 it had begun talks with Washington to try to defuse the crisis.

Public protests, particularly violent ones, are exceedingly rare in Cuba. Cuba’s 2019 constitution grants citizens the right to demonstrate, but a law more specifically defining that right is stalled in the legislature, leaving those who take to the street in legal limbo.

“What initially began peacefully, and after an exchange with local authorities, turned into acts of vandalism against the headquarters of the Municipal Party Committee,” the Invasor newspaper said.

“A smaller group of people stoned the entrance of the building and started a fire in the street with furniture from the reception area,” it added.

Vandals targeted several other state-run establishments in the area, including a pharmacy and a government market, the report said.

In one unverified video on social media, a gunshot is heard, and the camera pans to a person lying on the ground.

State media outlet Vanguardia de Cuba dismissed online reports that the person lying on the ground had been shot by police.

“The image circulating shows the scene of the protest, but it’s important for the public to know the truth: no one was injured by gunfire,” Vanguardia de Cuba said on X.

“Media manipulation seeks to sow fear and confusion among our people. Let’s not fall for provocations,” it added.

Police detained five people and one drunken participant fell over and was being treated for injuries in a local hospital.

Over the past week, several small groups of residents across Havana have banged pots in protest against extended blackouts.

Students on March 9 staged a sit-in on the steps of the University of Havana after the government suspended in-person classes, blaming the US oil blockade.

Fuel shortages have vastly reduced public transportation, making it difficult, if not impossible, for teachers and students to get together for classes.

Moron was also the site of significant protests during anti-government riots on July 11, 2021, the largest since Fidel Castro’s 1959 revolution. REUTERS