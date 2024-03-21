Prosecutors charge Bolsonaro's son in money laundering probe, O Globo reports

SAO PAULO - Brazilian prosecutors have charged Jair Renan Bolsonaro, son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, for alleged crimes including money laundering and falsifying documents for a bank loan, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.

Public prosecutors in Brazil's federal district declined to comment on the case due to confidentiality rules. Reuters could not immediately reach Jair Renan's attorney.

The news comes a day after the ex-president was formally accused by federal police of fraud on his vaccination records, opening the door to criminal charges.

O Globo reported that public prosecutors had filed the charges against the president's son after police investigators found he had exaggerated the revenue of his events business while applying for a company loan.

Jair Renan testified to police that he did not recognise the signatures on the company paperwork in his name, but an expert, witnesses and images from his banking app undercut his statements, O Globo reported. REUTERS

