Prosecutor says Trump hush money payment undermined 2016 election, as trial nears end

NEW YORK - A New York prosecutor told jurors that Donald Trump engaged in a conspiracy to corrupt the 2016 election and then tried to cover it up, as lawyers made their closing arguments in the former US president's criminal hush money trial on May 28.

Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass told jurors they would need to assess whether Trump, 77, falsified business documents to cover up a hush money payment to a porn star in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election.

But he said they also needed to consider broader political concerns, such as the possibility that Trump and allies like tabloid publisher David Pecker undermined the election by controlling what information would reach voters.

"This scheme, cooked up by these men at this time, could very well be what got President Trump elected," Mr Steinglass said.

Jurors could begin deliberations as soon as May 29.

Mr Steinglass spoke after a lawyer for Trump urged jurors to set aside their personal views of Trump, the 2024 Republican presidential candidate and instead determine whether prosecutors had proven their case.

“If you focus just on that evidence you heard in this courtroom, this is a very, very quick and easy not guilty verdict," Trump lawyer Todd Blanche said.

The case stems from a US$130,000 payment in the final weeks of the 2016 election that ensured porn star Stormy Daniels would not tell voters her story of an alleged sexual encounter with Trump.

Mr Blanche said Ms Daniels had been trying to extort Trump by threatening to go public with her story as he battled a string of unflattering stories of sexual misconduct in the final weeks of the 2016 election.

Trump denies wrongdoing and says he never had sex with Ms Daniels.

Mr Steinglass said it was irrelevant if Ms Daniels was seeking a payday, because Trump broke the law by covering up evidence that his fixer Michael Cohen paid her US$130,000 to keep quiet.

"You don’t get to commit election fraud or falsify business records because you think you’ve been victimised,” Mr Steinglass said.

Prosecutors say the Daniels payment amounted to an improper campaign contribution because it kept voters from learning about an alleged affair that could have swayed their decision-making.

Mr Steinglass referred to the testimony of Mr Pecker, the former National Enquirer publisher who had described an agreement with Trump to pay for and bury stories that might have hurt his candidacy.