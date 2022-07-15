Progress in Turkey talks to resume Black Sea grain exports

ISTANBUL • Ukraine, the United Nations and Turkey hailed progress at talks in Istanbul with Russia designed to resume Black Sea grain exports and ease the risk of starvation faced by millions, but an end to the war remained far off as heavy shelling continued.

Turkey Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said an agreement would be signed next week.

He said Ankara will ensure the safety of shipments in transit and the parties will jointly check grain cargoes in ports.

But UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said more work was needed before a deal was signed.

"We have seen a critical step forward," Mr Guterres told reporters in New York. "We still need a lot of goodwill and commitments by all parties."

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared optimistic in late-night comments: "The Ukrainian delegation has reported to me that there is progress. In the coming days, we will agree on the details with the UN Secretary-General."

Turkey and Ukraine said a joint coordination centre with Russia and the UN would be set up. "Its task will be to carry out general monitoring and coordination of safe navigation in the Black Sea," Mr Zelensky's Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak said on Twitter.

Russia did not immediately offer any comment.

