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Pro-government forces say they retake airport in Ethiopia's Tigray region

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A closed ticket office after all flights to Tigray were cancelled due to the fighting between the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF) in Mekelle, September 26, 2026. Obtained by REUTERS

A closed ticket office after all flights to Tigray were cancelled due to the fighting between the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF) in Mekelle, September 26, 2026. Obtained by REUTERS

Oct 3 - A militia group allied to Ethiopia's federal government said they had recaptured the main airport in the capital of the northern Tigray region, an opposition stronghold.

"We have taken full control of Mekelle Alula Aba Nega Airport. We are currently clearing the city of Mekelle," the pro-government Tigray Peace Forces militia posted on X late on Friday.

Reuters could not immediately verify the assertion. The Prime Minister's Office did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

The taking of Mekelle by pro-government forces would be a major setback for an opposition alliance led by the region's ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front, which launched a big offensive last week against the Ethiopian military.

The TPLF could not immediately be reached for comment.

Ethiopian federal forces and allied fighters have made a quick counterattack into Tigray, but analysts say the fighting — the worst escalation since a 2020-2022 civil war — threatens to widen into a wider regional conflict. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.