Prince Harry withdraws libel claim against British tabloid

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a panel held during Project Healthy Minds' second annual World Mental Health Day Festival and The Archewell Foundation Parents' Summit: Mental Wellness in the Digital Age in New York City, U.S., October 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
37 sec ago

LONDON -Britain's Prince Harry has withdrawn his libel claim against the publisher of the Mail on Sunday newspaper, its sister title the Daily Mail reported on Friday.

Harry, King Charles' younger son, has sued the publisher over a 2022 article which alleged he only offered to pay for police protection after bringing a separate legal fight against the British government.

In December, he lost his attempt to have the paper's defence to his libel lawsuit thrown out, meaning he would have likely had to give evidence at London's High Court later this year. REUTERS

