Prince Harry hails bravery of Ukraine team at Invictus Games

THE HAGUE • Britain's Prince Harry praised the courage of the Ukraine team at an opening ceremony for the Invictus Games in the Netherlands, where Ukrainian competitors received a standing ovation.

"Your bravery and choosing to come and of being here tonight cannot be overstated," said the Duke of Sussex in the Dutch city of The Hague. "Glory to Ukraine," his wife Meghan Markle added in Ukrainian, addressing the team who had travelled to the games despite the invasion of their country by Russia.

Prince Harry said the team had told him of their wish to attend "despite all odds".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in the Netherlands last Friday, making their first joint public appearance in Europe since quitting royal life and moving to North America more than two years ago.

According to the Ukraine team, at least four members of the Invictus community there have died in fighting in Ukraine since 2014.

Prince Harry, who served with the British army in Afghanistan, founded the Invictus Games for disabled military veterans. More than 500 participants from 20 countries are taking part in the games, which have been postponed twice because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Just before Prince Harry's arrival, the Ukrainian team made their own arrival to great applause.

The team of 19 were present in the Netherlands to take part but said they regretted the absence of one participant, trapped in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

The paramedic, Ms Yuliia Paievska, known as Taira, is "in danger of death now", a spokesman for the team told Agence France-Presse. "She is the only woman on the team and was due to compete in archery and swimming," said the team.

