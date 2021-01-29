Presidential staff in Tunisia suffer symptoms after opening suspect letter

President Kais Saied (above) is said to be in good health.PHOTO: REUTERS
TUNIS (REUTERS) - The office manager for Tunisia's president suffered a headache and short-term vision loss after opening a suspect envelope on Monday, the presidency said on Thursday (Jan 28).

The office manager was transferred to a military hospital.

Another presidential employee also suffered a headache after the envelope was opened, it said in a statement.

Reports emerged on social media on Wednesday saying President Kais Saied had been sent a letter that may have contained poison.

The statement said Saied was in good health and that the presidency had not commented earlier in order to prevent public alarm.

A source at the presidency told Reuters on Wednesday that a suspicious letter had arrived at Saied's office and that an investigation was under way.

