President Tharman expresses Singapore’s active support for UN efforts

NEW YORK - President Tharman Shanmugaratnam met United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Nov 29 during his working visit to the United States.

During the meeting, Mr Tharman expressed Singapore’s active support for the UN’s efforts, including the Summit of the Future 2024, to be held from September 22 to 23 in New York. The summit aims to strengthen international cooperation in areas such as the digital economy, artificial intelligence (AI) and climate action.

“As a small country, we support every effort to shore up multilateralism, and a rules-based international order,” Mr Tharman said in a social media post.

Mr Guterres’ deep sense of social justice and the value of every human life springs from his childhood in the countryside of Portugal, where he witnessed the difficulties of rural life, he noted.

“He has brought this deep humanism, as well as an instinct for what is constructively possible, to the UN’s efforts to help resolve the tragic conflicts around the world and save innocent lives – most immediately in the conflict between Israel and Hamas and Russia’s war in Ukraine. And in challenging the international community to act more responsibly and with greater urgency to tackle the accelerating climate crisis,” Mr Tharman said.

Mr Tharman’s ongoing working visit to the US concludes on Dec 4.