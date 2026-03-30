President Sheinbaum defends Mexico's right to supply oil to Cuba

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Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum addresses the media in her daily press conference, in Mexico City, Mexico March 30, 2026. REUTERS/Quetzalli Nicte-Ha

MEXICO CITY, March 30 - Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Monday that her country has every right to send fuel to Cuba, whether for humanitarian or commercial reasons.

Sheinbaum's remarks came one day after U.S. president Donald Trump softened his stance on the block of oil shipments to the Communist-run island and as a Russian oil tanker approached Havana.

The Mexican government "always seeks (to send) humanitarian aid, and it is in that context that we will make the decision," Sheinbaum responded at her morning press conference, in response to a question about fuel shipments to Cuba.

She did not specify or give a timeline for when Mexico could decide to send an oil shipment to Cuba.

Sheinbaum also said that private companies in Cuba, such as hotels, have approached the Mexican government to purchase oil from state-owned energy company Pemex. REUTERS