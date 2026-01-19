Straitstimes.com header logo

Kazakhstan’s president to join Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ meant to tackle global conflicts

TOKYO, JAPAN - DECEMBER 20: Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivers remarks at the leaders-level \"Central Asia plus Japan\" Dialogue (CA+JAD) summit, attended by the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, in Tokyo, Japan, on December 20, 2025. David MAREUIL/Pool via REUTERS

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was one of the first leaders to receive an invitation to join US President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace”, according to his spokesman.

PHOTO: REUTERS

ASTANA, Kazakhstan Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will

join the “Board of Peace”

proposed by US President Donald Trump after accepting an invitation to do so and wants to contribute to bringing about a stable Middle East peace, his spokesman said on Jan 19.

The board will be chaired for life by Mr Trump and will start by addressing the Gaza conflict and then be expanded to deal with other conflicts, according to a copy of the letter and draft charter seen by Reuters.

Mr Tokayev’s spokesman, Mr Ruslan Zheldibay, said Kazakhstan’s leader was one of the first leaders to receive an invitation from Mr Trump.

“The head of state sent a letter to the President of the United States expressing sincere gratitude and confirming his agreement to join this new association,” Mr Zheldibay said.

“President K. Tokayev confirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to contribute to the achievement of lasting peace in the Middle East, strengthening interstate trust and global stability,” he added.

The news was first reported by the Tengri news outlet.

Mr Trump has invited 60 countries to join the “Board of Peace”, but permanent membership will be available to those who

pay US$1 billion (S$1.29 billion)

. REUTERS

