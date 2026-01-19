Kazakhstan’s president to join Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ meant to tackle global conflicts

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was one of the first leaders to receive an invitation to join US President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace”, according to his spokesman.

The board will be chaired for life by Mr Trump and will start by addressing the Gaza conflict and then be expanded to deal with other conflicts, according to a copy of the letter and draft charter seen by Reuters.

Mr Tokayev’s spokesman, Mr Ruslan Zheldibay, said Kazakhstan’s leader was one of the first leaders to receive an invitation from Mr Trump.

“The head of state sent a letter to the President of the United States expressing sincere gratitude and confirming his agreement to join this new association,” Mr Zheldibay said.

“President K. Tokayev confirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to contribute to the achievement of lasting peace in the Middle East, strengthening interstate trust and global stability,” he added.

The news was first reported by the Tengri news outlet.