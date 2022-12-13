Post-election tensions spark as supporters of outgoing Brazil president Bolsonaro attack police HQ

BRASILIA - Supporters of far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday attempted to invade the federal police headquarters in Brasilia, the capital, protesting the arrest of an indigenous leader in the first major flash of post-election violence.

Television images, as well as videos shared by federal police officers with Reuters, showed burned-out cars, a bus that had been set on fire, and the sound of explosions and what appeared to be rubber bullets being fired.

Bolsonaro supporters, wearing their trademark yellow national soccer jerseys, could be seen rushing from the scene with sticks and throwing rubble. In another video, they could be seen trying to push a bus off a bridge in Brasilia.

The attempted invasion came after Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who has led probes into Mr Bolsonaro and his allies, on Monday ordered the temporary arrest of Jose Acacio Serere Xavante for allegedly carrying out anti-democratic acts.

It came on the same day that the federal electoral court (TSE) certified the Oct 30 election victory of Bolsonaro’s leftist rival, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, as president. After months of baseless suggestions that the electronic voting system is liable to fraud, Mr Bolsonaro has yet to concede defeat to Mr Lula, but he has not blocked the handover of power.

“There’s not going to be an inauguration,” said Mr Jose Trindade, 58, one of the Bolsonaro supporters in the crowd. “Bolsonaro was re-elected, but they stole it. So only the army can put things in order.”

The incident rekindles memories of the Jan 6 invasion of the US Capitol by supporters of former US President Donald Trump, Mr Bolsonaro’s political idol. It also raises security concerns about Jan 1, when Mr Lula takes office in a public ceremony in Brasilia.

Senator Randolfe Rodrigues, a key Lula aide, said there were concerns about the physical safety of Mr Lula and Vice President-elect Geraldo Alckmin, as protesters had surrounded the hotel where he is staying in Brasilia. However, Mr Lula’s team denied reports that he would be removed from the hotel by chopper.

Brazil’s incoming justice minister, Flavio Dino, tweeted that Mr Lula’s security was guaranteed.

Weeks of protests

Many of Mr Bolsonaro’s supporters have refused to accept the president’s defeat, camping outside military bases across the country, urging the Armed Forces to overturn the result. Mr Xavante, the indigenous leader, is one of the people involved in such protests.

“I cannot accept criminals reigning in Brasil,” Mr Xavante tweeted last month. “Lula cannot be certified.”

On Monday, Mr Bolsonaro met hundreds of supporters in Brasilia and watched in silence, hugging young children, as they prayed for him. Last week, breaking weeks of post-election silence, Mr Bolsonaro said his situation “hurts my soul”.

“Who decides where I go are you. Who decides which way the armed forces go are you,” Mr Bolsonaro told his supporters at the gates of the presidential residence on Friday.