Pope warns of divisive ideologies in homage to communist-era martyrs

ROMANIA (REUTERS) - Pope Francis warned against any new ideological attempt to sow fear or division in society on Sunday (June 2) as he paid tribute to Christians in Romania killed or persecuted under communism.

He travelled to the central city of Blaj to beatify seven communist-era bishops of the Eastern Rite Catholic Church who died in prison or as a result of their harsh treatment.

The Pope, who appeared tired on the last day of his trip to Romania, beatified the bishops as martyrs at an open-air Mass said in the Byzantine rite used by Eastern Rite Catholics, moving them one step closer to sainthood.