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Pope Leo names Australian bishop to lead Vatican’s legal office

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Pope Leo XIV holds the weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 4, 2026. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Pope Leo XIV holds the weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican on March 4.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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VATICAN CITY - Pope Leo on March 25 named an Australian bishop to lead the Vatican office that oversees the Catholic Church’s extensive legal system, adding global diversity to the pontiff’s close team of advisors in his second major Vatican appointment.

Bishop Anthony Randazzo of Broken Bay, near Sydney, will be the first Australian to lead a Vatican office since the late Cardinal George Pell was the Church’s finance czar from 2014 to 2019.

Bishop Randazzo, 59, is relatively young to lead a Vatican office. He could serve in the role, responsible for organising and interpreting the Church’s system of laws, for a decade or more.

His predecessor was Italian Archbishop Filippo Iannone, who Pope Leo appointed in September to lead the Vatican office responsible for selecting Catholic bishops around the world. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.