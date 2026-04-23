Pope Leo heading back to Rome after outspoken Africa tour

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Pope Leo arrives for a meeting with young people and families at Bata Stadium, in Bata, Equatorial Guinea, on April 22 as part of a four-nation Africa tour.

MALABO, Equatorial Guinea – Pope Leo returns to Rome on April 23 after wrapping up an ambitious four-nation Africa tour in which he forcefully decried the direction of global leadership, denounced despotism and war, and drew the ire of US President Donald Trump.

The first US Pope closed the nearly 18,000km tour with a final mass in a stadium in Equatorial Guinea in Central Africa, where tens of thousands began gathering in the pouring rain before dawn for a last chance to see him.

Pope Leo told worshippers in a homily, his 25th speech over the 10-day tour, that the Christian message means “every people is set free from the slavery of evil”. He urged them to live their faith with joy.

The Pope has taken on a new forceful speaking style during his time in Africa, in which he also visited Algeria, Cameroon and Angola.

Pope Leo has warned that the whims of the world’s richest threaten peace, decried violations of international law by “neocolonial” global powers, and said the world was “being ravaged by a handful of tyrants”.

Mr Trump attacked the Pope as “terrible” on April 12, on the eve of his Africa tour, in an apparent response to the Pope’s criticisms of the US-Israeli war on Iran. He lobbed several more critiques throughout the first week of the tour.

Pope Leo told Reuters on April 13 that he would keep raising his voice, despite the US leader’s criticism. He later clarified to reporters that the speeches for the tour were written weeks ago, and not aimed directly at Mr Trump.

The Pope, departing shortly after midday on April 23 , is due to arrive at Rome’s Fiumicino airport a little before 8pm local time . He is expected to hold a news conference aboard the flight. REUTERS