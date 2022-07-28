Pope Francis visits Quebec, meets with Canadian PM Trudeau

QUEBEC CITY (REUTERS) - After arriving in Quebec, Pope Francis met on Wednesday (July 27) with Canada's political leaders, a largely diplomatic pause from the main purpose of his trip - apologising for the Church's role in running residential schools where abuse was rife.

Arriving in Quebec's capital city on the fourth day of his Canadian tour, the pontiff sat in a wheelchair and smiled as he was greeted on the tarmac by indigenous representatives and political leaders.

As the pope's convoy drove from the airport to the city, many gathered along the road or on their lawns to catch a glimpse of the pontiff as he passed.

The pope was greeted at the Citadelle, which sits on the banks of the St Lawrence River, by Canada's head of state and prime minister and a long line of an honour guard wearing red uniforms and black bearskin caps.

The Citadelle de Quebec is the largest British fortress built in North America. It overlooks a park called the Plains of Abraham, where the pope's address to dignitaries will be broadcast later.

It is also one of the official residences of Canada's governor general, Ms Mary Simon, who is the representative of Queen Elizabeth, the head of state.

The pontiff first met with Ms Simon, who is the first indigenous person to serve as governor general.

Then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has made reconciliation with Canada's indigenous peoples one of his political priorities, will speak privately with Pope Francis.

The pope will speak publicly to officials, diplomats and indigenous leaders after the private meetings.

Ms Marilyne Chachai-Piche, 26, led a march of 13 people who walked from Mashteuiatsh, an aboriginal Innu community, 266km to Quebec City for the pope's visit.

"My mother was always told in the residential school: 'You don't have the right to speak your language'... She was told her skin colour was bad for Christianity," Ms Chachai-Piche said. "I still live with the suffering."

On Tuesday, the pope presided over an open-air Mass in a football stadium while seated because of a knee ailment that has forced him to use a wheelchair on the trip.

Later, he visited Lac Ste. Anne, a pilgrimage site popular with both indigenous Canadian Catholics and those of European origin.