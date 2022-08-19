Poorer nations face unrest as wealthy countries snap up fuel

KARACHI/LONDON/SINGAPORE (BLOOMBERG) - Russia's war in Ukraine has Europe bracing for a tough winter, but the costs are piling up higher in emerging nations as governments struggle to keep energy flowing to citizens hit by surging inflation.

Pakistan's government is triggering rolling blackouts and boosting power bills because it can no longer secure enough fuel. Shops in Bangladesh are closing at 8pm as part of energy austerity measures, while Mexico's government has bolstered subsidies to cushion residential electricity costs.

The crunch comes at a particularly difficult time: The global shift to cleaner energy sources meant developed economies weren't investing in efforts to boost fossil fuel production, while poorer nations were being pressed to adopt cleaner-burning natural gas.

Now, with fuel prices more than 150 per cent higher since the Russian invasion in February, and wealthier nations able to pay more to ensure adequate supplies, emerging nations can't compete.

"It doesn't look like there is any way they can outbid the developed countries," said Muqsit Ashraf, who leads Accenture's Global Energy Industry practice in Houston. "It is having significant economic implications; it will also have an impact on their ability to fund other economic and national priorities."

It's a problem playing out across the developing world. Already, fuel deliveries that were scheduled for Pakistan or India are being redirected to Europe, where buyers are able to afford higher prices, according to energy traders.

Sri Lanka is struggling to secure fuel from its regular suppliers, while Argentina didn't buy liquefied natural gas cargoes for August after prices surged.

The energy import bills for developed nations are between 2 per cent and 4 per cent of gross domestic product, according to Ashraf. For comparison, those costs for some emerging nations have climbed above 25 per cent of GDP, he said.

Meanwhile, plummeting currencies are keeping import costs prohibitively high, exacerbating efforts to control inflation.

Governments across Latin America have responded by ramping up subsidies and cutting taxes on gasoline and diesel to appease angry citizens still struggling to rebound from the pandemic.

Mexico will spend about US$25 billion (S$35 billion) on fuel and electricity subsidies this year. In Panama, the government was forced to act after angry protesters took to the streets.

In Africa, the World Bank took the unusual step of subsidising bus passengers in Mozambique to mitigate the crisis while in Burundi, gasoline shortages are compelling drivers to buy fuel on the black market at three times the official price.

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo is now seeking to double International Monetary Fund support to US$3 billion after protests over issues including rising fuel prices.

For much of the last decade, coal and gas were cheap and abundant - and fast-expanding emerging economies benefited. A flurry of new LNG export facilities came online from Australia to the US, while consumption in Japan and South Korea - the commodity's top importers - plateaued. Moves by rich governments to abandon dirty coal resulted in a supply glut, and the shale revolution flooded international markets with crude oil.