Politics, cash, fame: What motivates climate change deniers

PARIS - Right-wing ideologues funded by fossil fuels, fame-seeking narcissists and doubt mongers monetising their content are pushing climate disinformation that undermines the fight against global warming, researchers say.

Experts interviewed by Agence France-Presse outlined six key things that motivate people to deny climate change or seek to delay action.

Oil money

Studies have documented flows of cash from the fossil fuel industry to conservative US think tanks, signalled by researchers as publishers of misleading climate claims.

Greenpeace on the site exxonsecrets.org published documents from oil giant ExxonMobil revealing donations it made in the 1990s and 2000s to three such bodies: the Heartland Institute, the Competitive Enterprise Institute and the Cato Institute. Exxon has repeatedly denied working against climate science.

An analysis of tax documents and donor records by sociologist Robert Brulle of Brown University found that 91 climate-sceptic think tanks and lobby groups received income of US$900 million (S$1.18 billion) in 2003-2010, largely from conservative foundations.

Since the mid-2000s, the funding has largely been channelled through philanthropic groups that conceal their donations.

“Fossil fuel companies have a long history of funding climate misinformation promulgated by conservative think tanks,” Brulle told Agence France-Presse.

“This misinformation has misled many Americans regarding the risks associated with climate change and has hindered actions to mitigate carbon emissions.”

Monetising

Elsewhere there are individuals “who benefit from the outrage economy online and are exploiting the current business model of social media, which allows them to monetise climate denial and climate disinformation,” said Jennie King, head of civic action at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD), a London-based digital research group.

“There is a large element of grift taking place in the online space. By cultivating a brand as these contrarian, intellectual Dark Web pundits, they gain increasing prominence on social media platforms,” she said.

“That drives traffic to their websites and increases the likelihood of them developing brand relationships, sponsorship and paid talking appearances.”

Ideology

For psychologists, climate disinformation is driven by free-market ideals that make people reject climate reforms.

“The number one driver of whether people accept climate science or reject it is their personal ideology,” said Stephan Lewandowsky, a psychology professor at Bristol University who researches attitudes to climate change.

“People who are committed to unregulated free markets find it impossible to accept the science because the implications of the science are that we have to have regulations or a price on carbon,” he told AFP.