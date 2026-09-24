Politico, MS NOW denied access to White House after judge's order

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Signs hang in the media work area at the White House after CNN, MS NOW, and Politico were kicked off the White House grounds by US President Donald Trump, in Washington, DC, US, September 23, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 - Politico and MS NOW reporters were barred from the White House on Thursday despite a judge's order calling for access to be restored immediately for journalists from Politico, CNN and MS NOW after President Donald Trump banned the news outlets.

The Politico reporter's credentials were also confiscated, Politico said, hours after a federal judge temporarily blocked Trump's ban and said it was likely unconstitutional. MS NOW also said its reporter was blocked from the White House.

It was not immediately clear if journalists from CNN were allowed onto White House grounds.

The overnight ruling blocked the ban for 14 days and is a major setback for Trump in one of his biggest battles with the media. REUTERS