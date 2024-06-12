Polish 'Spider-Man' arrested in Buenos Aires

BUENOS AIRES - A Polish daredevil was arrested in Buenos Aires on June 11 as he tried to scale a 30-storey building without ropes, only to be removed by firefighters.

Marcin Banot, dressed in an Argentine football jersey, was intercepted after climbing 25 floors of the Globant building as onlookers gathered below.

More than 30 firefighters, ambulances and police cars were rushed to the scene after someone inside the building called an emergency line.

He did not resist efforts to remove him.

Back on the ground, Mr Banot was arrested, and risks being ordered to pay the costs for the rescue operation, officials said.

The 36-year-old has pulled similar stunts in other countries and has hundreds of thousands of followers on social networks.

He had already tried to climb the same building last week, but was prevented by police. AFP