Policy levers that can push decarbonisation into overdrive

PARIS - Government measures to boost electric vehicle sales, the share of green ammonia in fertiliser, and public purchasing of plant proteins could help shift the decarbonisation of the global economy into high gear, researchers said on Friday.

Strategic support through regulation and subsidies in these three areas would have knock-on effects, accelerating the transition away from planet-warming fossil fuels across nearly a dozen high-emitting sectors, they said in a report released as business and political leaders meet at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“We need to find and trigger positive economic tipping points if we are to limit the risk from damaging climate tipping points,” said University of Exeter professor Tim Lenton, one of the first scientists to quantify the danger of such threshold in Earth’s climate system.

A world two degrees Celsius warmer than preindustrial levels, for example, could push the melting of polar ice sheets past a point of no return, resulting in many metres of sea level rise.

Other climate change tipping points could see the Amazon basin turn from tropical forest to savannah, and billions of tonnes of carbon leech from Siberia’s permafrost into the atmosphere.

In a mirror image, economic tipping points are small interventions that can drive large positive effects in society.

“This non-linear way of thinking about the climate problem gives plausible ground for hope,” said Lenton, co-lead author of the report, “The Breakthrough Effect: How to Trigger a Cascade of Tipping Points to Accelerate the Net Zero Transition.”

“The more that gets invested in socioeconomic transformations, the faster it will unfold,” he said.

‘Super leverage points’

A decade ago, for example, electric vehicles barely registered in terms of market share and a rapid phase-out of the internal combustion engine seemed highly improbably.

But a mix of subsidies and deadlines for phasing out the sale of new combustion-engine vehicles had catapulted the EV revolution into overdrive far more quickly than even boosters had expected.

France, Spain, California and other countries or states have banned the sale of new combustion engine cars and vans starting in 2035, and the European Union is well on its way to doing the same.

“By rapidly increasing the production of batteries, prompting technological and cost improvements, electric vehicles could support the transition to clean power and the decarbonisation of other sectors that need cheap and clean energy,” the report said.

Mandates that require the use of green ammonia – made from hydrogen using renewable energy – to produce fertilisers could kick-start the hydrogen economy, the report found.