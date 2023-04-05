Police shut ‘one of world’s largest’ cybercrime markets, arrest 119 in 17 countries

THE HAGUE – International police have shut down what they called “one of the world’s largest” online markets dealing in millions of stolen identities and account details, said Europol on Wednesday.

The global sweep targeting the Genesis Market resulted in 119 arrests, involved 17 countries, and was led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Dutch police, said the European Union’s policing agency.

The operation was dubbed “Operation Cookie Monster”.

“An unprecedented law enforcement operation involving 17 countries has resulted in the takedown of Genesis Market, one of the most dangerous marketplaces selling stolen account credentials to hackers worldwide,” Europol said.

“Genesis Market listed for sale the identities of over two million people when it was shut down.”

Action against criminals took place in, among others, Australia, Britain, Canada, the United States and more than 10 countries in Europe.

Mr Edvardas Sileris, who heads Europol’s European Cybercrime Centre, which assisted in the operation, said: “Through the combined efforts of all the law enforcement authorities involved, we have severely disrupted the criminal cyber ecosystem by removing one of its key enablers.”

The EU’s judicial agency, Eurojust, which is also based in The Hague, said it was a “multi-country effort dubbed Operation Cookie Monster”.

“Genesis Market customers were located all over the world and actively purchasing stolen packages of victim data until this takedown,” it said.

‘Invitation only’

Britain’s National Crime Agency said 24 people were arrested in the country. Another 17 people were arrested in the Netherlands.

Europol said Genesis Market offered “bots” for sale that infected victims’ devices through malware or other methods.

“Upon purchase of such a bot, criminals would get access to all the data harvested by it such as fingerprints, cookies, saved logins and autofill form data,” it said.

The information was collected in real time, so buyers would be notified of any change of passwords.

Unlike so-called Dark Web services, Genesis was available on the open Web, “although obscured from law enforcement behind an invitation-only veil”, the agency said.

“Its accessibility and cheap prices greatly lowered the barrier of entry for buyers, making it a popular resource among hackers,” it added.