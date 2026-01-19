7 police officers killed as gang violence in Guatemala forces schools to suspend classes

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Guatemalan authorities have subdued rioters, including Aldo Duppie, alias El Lobo, widely reported as the the Barrio 18 gang leader.

GUATEMALA CITY - Violence broke out in parts of Guatemala on the morning of Jan 18 after Guatemalan security forces regained control of a prison that had been taken over by inmates, and took a top gang leader into custody, the country's civil police agency said.

Authorities regained control over Renovacion 1, near the southern town of Escuintla, one of the three prisons where inmates rioted and took hostages on Jan 17, demanding greater privileges for their gang leader.

The agency also said authorities had subdued Aldo Duppie, alias El Lobo, widely reported as the top leader within the Barrio 18 gang.

Images provided by the civil police showed officers escorting El Lobo, who appeared to have a bloody shoulder, out of the prison.

Shortly afterward, simultaneous attacks against police officers broke out in and around the capital of Guatemala City.

At least seven police officers have been killed in various attacks, while one gang member has been killed, Interior Minister Marco Antonio Villeda told reporters on Jan 18. Ten police officers have been injured.

The minister said the government would not negotiate with gang members.

"I am not making pacts with gangs. I am fully committed to upholding the rule of law,” the minister said.

“We have spoken with President Bernardo Arévalo, and joint operations with the army will be launched to secure urban centers and guarantee public safety," Mr Villeda added.

In an interview on local radio, National Civil Police director David Boteo did not rule out that gang members might attack civilians, and advised Guatemalans to stay at home.

Guatemala's education minister cancelled school classes across the country on Jan 19, while Guatemala City officials cancelled recreational and cultural activities scheduled for Jan 18.

"In response to the recommendations of security experts, I have decided to suspend classes nationwide tomorrow. At this time, the most important thing is the safety of students and teachers," Education Minister Anabella Giracca said.

The release of the hostages held at the prison leaves 37 hostages still being held at two other prisons.

Guatemala's Congress declared Barrio 18 a terrorist group in October 2025, shortly after US President Donald Trump's administration classified the gang as a foreign terrorist organisation.

Its leader, El Lobo, is currently serving prison sentences totaling some 2,000 years behind bars. He is married to the niece of Guatemala's former first lady Sandra Torres, who has been the runner-up in three presidential elections, most recently finishing second to current president Arevalo in 2023. REUTERS