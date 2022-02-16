Police detain ex-Honduras president Hernandez as US seeks extradition

TEGUCIGALPA (REUTERS) - Honduran police detained former president Juan Orlando Hernandez on Tuesday (Feb 15), placing handcuffs on his wrists after he left his house in the capital Tegucigalpa, in a dramatic fall from grace only weeks after leaving power.

In live footage shown on national TV, police officials gave Hernandez a bullet-proof vest and placed a chain between his arms and ankles before taking him to a nearby base for police special forces.

Hernandez was shown seated at a table where doctors undertook a medical examination in front of the media, including unbuttoning his shirt to put a stethoscope on his chest, according to live HCH Noticias images. Hernandez was then driven away.

Hernandez's detention comes after a Honduran judge on Tuesday ordered the former right-wing leader's arrest amid an extradition request by the United States on drug-trafficking and weapons charges.

Hernandez must appear before the judge within 24 hours, the spokesman added.

Washington's request for extradition is in contrast to a period when the U.S. government saw Hernandez as a vital ally in volatile Central America during his eight years in power.

A US Embassy document said Hernandez was wanted on charges that he participated in a drug-trafficking scheme between 2004 and 2022.

Hernandez, who was replaced as president last month by leftist Xiomara Castro, has pledged to cooperate with national police.