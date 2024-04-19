Police arrest man in Paris Iran consulate incident

PARIS - French police arrested a man who had threatened to blow himself up at Iran's consulate in Paris, police said on Friday.

A police source had told Reuters the man was seen at about 11 am (0900 GMT) entering the consulate, carrying what appeared to be a grenade and explosive vest.

The man exited the consulate and was being searched by special police forces and was not actually carrying explosives, a police source said.

French police earlier cordoned off the Iranian consulate, Reuters reporters saw. REUTERS