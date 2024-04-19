Police arrest man in Paris Iran consulate incident

French police and members of French special police forces of Research and Intervention Brigade (BRI) secure the area near Iran consulate where a man is threatening to blow himself up, in Paris, France, April 19, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French police and members of French special police forces of Research and Intervention Brigade (BRI) secure the area near Iran consulate where a man is threatening to blow himself up, in Paris, France, April 19, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French police and firefighters secure the area near Iran consulate where a man is threatening to blow himself up, in Paris, France, April 19, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French police secure the area near Iran consulate where a man is threatening to blow himself up, in Paris, France, April 19, 2024. The badge reads \"Police, intervention squad\". REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French police secure the area near Iran consulate where a man is threatening to blow himself up, in Paris, France, April 19, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Updated
Apr 19, 2024, 09:06 PM
Published
Apr 19, 2024, 08:46 PM

PARIS - French police arrested a man who had threatened to blow himself up at Iran's consulate in Paris, police said on Friday.

A police source had told Reuters the man was seen at about 11 am (0900 GMT) entering the consulate, carrying what appeared to be a grenade and explosive vest.

The man exited the consulate and was being searched by special police forces and was not actually carrying explosives, a police source said.

French police earlier cordoned off the Iranian consulate, Reuters reporters saw. REUTERS

